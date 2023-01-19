Connecticut family business shutting its doors after 11 years, blames inflation, cost of labor

A family-owned small business in Southington, Connecticut, is closing its doors due to today's rising inflation and labor costs.

Zingarella opened on Thanksgiving in 2011. It was a family-oriented Italian restaurant that opened to serve patrons in the community.

With the high cost of fuel dramatically affecting the business, Zingarella now has made the decision to close its doors on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Owner Mark Zommer joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning to discuss how the business got to this point — and the tough decision to close for good.

Zommer said the cost of fuel to get the products they need has doubled, if not tripled, since they opened in 2011 — causing him to increase menu prices in turn.

"I feel guilty having to raise my prices, for people to come out to have a piece of chicken for $22," he said.

"My dream was to open an eclectic, family-oriented Italian restaurant."

The owner said business is also down due to the budgetary constraints many Americans are dealing with and know well today.

"People don’t have disposable income anymore," he said.

Additionally, the cost of labor is one of their biggest issues, Zommer noted, adding that some businesses are offering employee signing bonuses in order to attract workers.

"They’re offering moving expenses, they’re offering three months' (first-free) rent," he said of the incentives some businesses are offering to entice potential new employees.

"That’s the biggest problem that’s going on in the restaurant business," he said.

"It’s too difficult to keep going."

Zommer said that his chef is originally from Italy — and that his restaurant has the top-rated chicken Parmesan in Connecticut.

Zommer was born and raised in Southington, Connecticut, he said, sharing his personal history and connection in the town.

Zingarella will close its doors on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Zommer noted that the holiday is symbolic — as the restaurant originally opened on another holiday in 2011: Thanksgiving.