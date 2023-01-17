Portland business owner forced to buy bullet-proof windows: ‘Trying to push forward’

Crime in the United States is an issue all Americans are familiar with — but the crime in Portland, Oregon, is particularly worrying to residents and business owners there.

Crime in Portland is up over 20% — with vandalism up 27%, motor vehicle theft up 25% and burglary up 21% since 2021, according to portlandoregon.gov.

Bison Coffeehouse is a Native-owned and operated coffeehouse in Portland that has been a victim of vandalism time and time again.

Owner Loretta Guzman joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to discuss her latest purchase amid continued vandalism to the coffeehouse.

"I don’t want to have to … [but we] keep repeating the same cycle, so I did invest in bullet-resistant windows," she said.

Although the bullet-proof windows will help protect her business, Guzman said she is still waiting for them to arrive.

In the meantime, her existing windows will continue to be boarded as she pushes to stay open during this very tough time.

"We’re still trying to push forward," she said.

The most recent attack on the coffee shop occurred after her store held a "Coffee with a Cop" event for the community.

Thieves didn’t seem to like the event — and they damaged the shop soon after.

"[They were] busting out my windows and spraying paint throughout my whole entire shop," said Guzman.

Guzman said that despite the ongoing vandalism, she will continue to open her shop for business as long as the community shows up.

"We’re still trying to push forward."

"People from other states have flown into town, and they have made sure to stop by my place," she said.

The Portland police have been responsive to the crime uptick.

They've hired 100 officers, with 100 more currently in training.

Guzman will be attending a community meeting later this week "for safety" to discuss ways to support local businesses during this time of crime.

She said people "are concerned" and "want to see our city recover."

She also said, "I just continue to push through with my business right now."

Guzman said she will not allow the criminals to shut her store down or get "what they want."

