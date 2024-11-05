Companies, including Krispy Kreme and UberEats, roll out deals for Election Day

A slew of companies has launched Election Day deals and freebies.

This comes as millions of Americans are heading to the voting booths on Tuesday, joining millions of others who already participated in early in-person or mail-in voting for the 2024 elections.

Uber and Lyft, for example, are knocking 50% – or up to $10 – off for customers using a rideshare to make a trip to their local polling places on Election Day.

Lyft said customers going to voting locations on Tuesday can use a "VOTE24" code between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., "in every time zone." Meanwhile, Uber’s discount is available from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, the company said.

VOTERS CAN ACCESS DISCOUNTED UBER, LYFT RIDES ON ELECTION DAY

Some retailers have also gotten in on the Election Day promotions action.

Americans with "I Voted" stickers can receive an "extra 10% off [their] total purchase" when they shop at a Maurices location on Tuesday, the clothing retailer said on Instagram. They cannot get the discount for purchases they make using a discount.

HeyDude customers can input a "Left" or "Right" promo code online to get half-priced shoes from its "Vote for Comfort" offer.

There are also plenty of Election Day deals for food.

On UberEats, users can apply a 25% discount on orders from participating U.S. restaurants that cost at least $25 in the evening. The amount of money they can get taken off their food is capped at $15.

GOING TO VOTE? THESE STATES REQUIRE EMPLOYERS TO GIVE YOU TIME OFF TO CAST YOUR BALLOT

Meanwhile, a complimentary milkshake is available at Johnny Rockets when patrons make an in-store purchase on Election Day and "mention ‘Free Shake’ offer at the register," according to the chain’s website.

Krispy Kreme also said it will provide people who visit participating U.S. stores on Tuesday with one of the chain’s original glazed doughnuts for free.

Americans can also enjoy some family fun on Election Day thanks to deals.

"Kids out of school Tuesday? We’ve got the fun covered," Chuck E. Cheese posted on X. "Buy 60-minutes of All You Can Play Games & receive 60 MORE minutes FREE!"

To take advantage of the promotion, Chuck E. Cheese customers must have a screenshot or print-out of the Tuesday coupon handy when they visit, it said.

Some schools do not have class instruction on Election Day and have their students stay home on Election Day.

TRUMP OR HARRIS? BILLIONAIRES DIVIDED IN 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

In the lead up to Election Day, polls showed the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the presidency was particularly tight.

Results for the 2024 elections, including the presidential race, are expected to start coming on Tuesday evening as polls begin to close.