Voters can access discounted Uber, Lyft rides on Election Day

Scores of Americans across the country are heading to voting booths to cast their ballots in the 2024 elections on Election Day, and some may need a way to get their voting location. To help with that, rideshare giants Uber and Lyft are providing cheap rides to the polls.

The companies are knocking 50% off for customers using a rideshare to make a trip on Tuesday to their local polling places. The respective Election Day discounts made available by Uber and Lyft can amount to up to $10 off, according to the two rideshare companies.

For Lyft rides to polling locations, voters must input the code "VOTE24" in the app in order to get the Election Day deal. Lyft customers will see the Lyft app "light up with red, white and blue confetti" when they redeem it, the San Francisco-based company said.

It works for Lyft car, bike and scooter trips.

Uber is implementing a "Go Vote" tile in its app where Americans wanting to take an Uber to cast their ballot can access the rideshare company’s discount. Through that tile, riders will have the ability to "request a ride to go vote and your polling place will be automatically added as the destination" based on the home address provided by the user, Uber said.

The company said it uses Google’s Civic Information API "to help you find your polling location.

Each of the rideshare giants has a different window in which it is offering the 50% discount for polling place rides.

Lyft said customers can use the code between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. "in every time zone" on Election Day. Meanwhile, Uber’s discount will be available from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.

Both of the rideshare companies have made discounted rides available to the voting public heading to the polls for elections in the past.

Polls in recent days leading up to Election Day showed a tight presidential race between Vice President Harris and former President Trump. Both candidates campaigned heavily on the eve of Election Day.

Tens of millions of people decided to vote early, either in-person or by mail, in the general election ahead of Election Day, The Associated Press reported Monday.