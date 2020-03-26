Companies join coronavirus fight by helping health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

From distilleries to makeup manufacturers, companies across the nation have shifted operations to support health care workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As the world faces a shortage in critical medical supplies created by the rapidly spreading virus, businesses have launched efforts to donate supplies from ventilators, respirators, masks to hand sanitizer. Other companies have taken the initiative to manufacture their own products.

Here are some of the companies that have pledged support to those on the front lines of this fight.

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery

The family-owned distillery plans converted their operation into a production line for the hand sanitizer. At this time, the Pennsylvania-based distillery is focused on making as much hand sanitizer to support organizations and nonprofits locally.

"The need for sanitizer is critical and even worse than we thought, and while we want to help everyone, supplies are limited and right now our commitment is to our local community and those mission-critical organizations," the company wrote.

ESTÉE LAUDER TO PRODUCE CORONAVIRUS-FIGHTING HAND SANITIZER

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder committed to donating 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to every week to New York state for the coming weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted.

Additionally, the company has also recently pledged to donate $2 million to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières as a way to support coronavirus treatment in countries that have been severely affected or lack health care resources, according to a company press release.

"The Estée Lauder Companies is proud to contribute to the broader COVID-19 relief efforts by reopening our Melville manufacturing facility this week to produce hand-sanitizer for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff," a spokesperson for The Estée Lauder Companies told FOX Business. "We are grateful to our employees who have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Compensated, employee volunteers will support this vital, meaningful effort."

Hertz

The car rental company is offering free vehicle rentals through April 30 for health care workers. Workers can book as little as a week or up to a month with the company at no cost to them. To take advantage of the offer, employees must have a valid medical ID, email with a healthcare domain, and driver's license.

JetBlue

The airline is donating free flights for incoming medical volunteers heading to New York state, Cuomo tweeted.

CORONAVIRUS LEADS SERTA TO DONATE 10,000 MATTRESSES TO NYC HOSPITALS

Prudential Financial

The New Jersey-based insurance company donated 153,000 face masks and approximately 75,000 respirators to health care workers across the state.

"While the pandemic has become a global crisis, the fight against it is taking place locally and will be won at the community level," Prudential's CEO Charles F. Lowrey said. "Our cities, towns and neighborhoods have always been there for us, in good times and bad. Their health, well-being and prosperity are vital to our future. We will not let them down in this hour of need."

The company also donated 300 bottles of hand sanitizer and committed $1.5 million in funding for local businesses, families in need and the nonprofit sector both in the U.S. and internationally.

Serta Simmons Bedding

The company is donating 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals and medical facilities fighting the coronavirus.

The donation, which will be in partnership with Relief Bed International, is meant to address the significant shortage of hospital beds cited by Cuomo Tuesday.

"As the largest American producer of mattresses, Serta Simmons Bedding is committed to ensuring those who are hospitalized have a bed available where they can receive care and heal," SSB Chairman and CEO David Swift said Wednesday. "We're calling on our peers in the bedding industry to join us in addressing this need."

The company also said it is capable of producing up to 20,000 additional beds per day "at the lowest possible cost if needed" to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Softbank

Softbank has donated more than a million N-95 masks to New York state.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son tweeted the offer to donate a million free face masks on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"I will donate a million masks," Son tweeted, according to a Reuters' translation.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering free coffee to those of the front lines of fighting the pandemic. First responders and front-line workers, such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers and firefighters, are eligible to receive a free tall-sized hot or iced coffee until May 3.

The company's charitable arm, The Starbucks Foundation, is also donating $500,000 toward coronavirus response efforts. The donation will be split equally, with $250,000 earmarked for Operation Gratitude to help send 50,000 care packages to health care workers and $250,000 tabbed for Direct Relief to fund protective gear and other key medical supplies.

"We want to thank the tens of thousands of healthcare workers and first responders who are protecting the health and safety of our neighborhoods," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson tweeted.

TEVA TO DONATE POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT TABLETS

Tesla

The company is slated to reopen its Gigafactory New York "as fast as humanly possible" to make ventilators for undersupplied hospitals contending with the pandemic, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.

"Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible," Musk wrote on Twitter. "We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York."

Teva Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceutical company is donating more than 6 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to hospitals across the U.S. The tablets manufactured are approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

"Although the product is not currently approved for use in the treatment of COVID-19, it is currently under investigation for efficacy against the coronavirus and has been requested by US government officials to be made available for use immediately," the company announced.

The company is also looking at additional ways to address the global need.

Titos Handmade Vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka plans to produce 24 tons of sanitizer during the next several weeks, which will be distributed for free. After the initial batch, the company will produce more as needed.

Titos is also donating to committed $2 million to organizations focused on those in the service industry including CORE, USBG Foundation, Southern Smoke, and World Central Kitchen.

This list will continually be updated.