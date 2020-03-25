Coronavirus leads Serta to donate 10,000 mattresses to NYC hospitals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Serta Simmons Bedding announced Wednesday that it will donate 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals and medical facilities fighting the coronavirus.

The donation, which will be in partnership with Relief Bed International, is meant to address the significant shortage of hospital beds cited by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

“As the largest American producer of mattresses, Serta Simmons Bedding is committed to ensuring those who are hospitalized have a bed available where they can receive care and heal,” SSB Chairman and CEO David Swift said in a press release. “We’re calling on our peers in the bedding industry to join us in addressing this need.”

Beyond its donation, the company also said it is capable of producing up to 20,000 additional beds per day to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to Cuomo, New York hospitals and medical facilities have 53,000 beds in use and could soon require as many as 140,000 additional beds. A recent analysis by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security found there are fewer than 100,000 ICU beds in the United States.

