Teva to donate potential coronavirus treatment tablets

Teva Pharmaceutical is making a donation of more than 6 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to hospitals across the U.S.

The medicine is an investigational target to treat coronavirus. The company is also looking at additional ways to address the global need.

“We are committed to helping to supply as many tablets as possible as demand for this treatment accelerates at no cost,” said Brendan O’Grady, Teva Executive Vice President, North America Commercial. “Immediately upon learning of the potential benefit of hyroxychloroquine, Teva began to assess supply and to urgently acquire additional ingredients to make more product while arranging for all of what we had to be distributed immediately.”

Additional production of the tablets is also being assessed and subsequently ramped up with materials that are being sent to Teva.