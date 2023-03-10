Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream made by Van Leeuwen to sell exclusively at Walmart

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is continuing its exclusive limited-time flavor partnership with Walmart, and this time the company has churned up a treat that’s been made in honor of Hidden Valley Ranch.

The Brooklyn-based, French-style ice cream company, which has made headlines for other unexpected sweet and savory flavors, will make its "Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen" flavor available at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide.

Customers who are bold enough to try the ranch-flavored will be able to find it starting on Monday, March 20, which also happens to be National Ranch Day, a recent press release explained.

Pints of the Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen collaboration have been made with buttermilk and "flavorful herbs" — much like the dressing that American consumers have come to know.

Van Leeuwen’s press release states the ice cream "boasts the savory flavors of ranch" while also having a "touch of sweetness" that can be paired with salty snacks.

"We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us," Rachel Garrison, an associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch, said in a statement.

"We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet," she continued. "Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch."

The Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen flavor is one of seven flavors the ice cream company has made for Walmart as a limited-time spring collection.

The other six flavors are Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.

Each ice cream pint will retail for $4.98 and will be available through Sunday, May 28.

The spring collection is a continuation of Van Leeuwen’s "exclusive rotation" of limited-edition flavors with Walmart.

In 2022, the two companies inked a deal that brought Van Leeuwen’s pizza, Kraft Mac & Cheese and Mike's Hot Honey ice cream flavors to Walmart.

Other strange ice cream flavors the company has churned in the last year for their scoop shops include Idaho Malted Milkshake & Fries, which contains pieces of potato French fries, and Glass Onion, which contains bourbon onion jam and was made for the Netflix movie, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."