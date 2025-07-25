Coffee pods sold at major retailer recalled due to contamination risk

A New Mexico coffee company is recalling its single-serve cups due to contamination concerns.

The company, New Mexico Pinon Coffee, said it is voluntarily recalling one lot of its New Mexico Pinon Coffee Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups in a 10-count box. The single-serve cups are filled with ground coffee flavored with natural flavorings. The affected batch is about 154 Dark Pinon 10ct Single Serve cups.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) described the issue, saying the clear coat seal on the lid of the single-serve cups did not get applied consistently to all cups in the production run and could cause food coloring to run into the cup during brewing.

The company didn't receive any reports of illnesses or injuries associated with the product. Still, the company said it is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.

The product was sold on Amazon, according to its website.

No other New Mexico Pinon Coffee products have been impacted by the recall.

Consumers that have purchased these products are asked to either throw away or return the product for a refund.

"At New Mexico Piñon Coffee, quality means everything to us," the company told FOX Business in a statement. "While the issue was isolated and poses no health risk, it didn’t meet the standard of excellence you’ve come to expect from us."

The company said it has already addressed the issue and taken steps to refine its process moving forward.

The recall has been deemed a Class III, which is when situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, according to the FDA.