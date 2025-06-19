Classic airline, Pan Am, returns to the skies with special 12-day transatlantic journey

A trip honoring the legacy of Pan American World Airways is underway after a chartered jet bearing the historic airline’s branding took to the skies earlier in the week.

The plane left John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday, kicking off a 12-day trip that came with a roughly $60,000 price tag for its passengers, CBS New York reported .

The trip, described as "a Pan Am journey by private air," comes as part of a collaboration between Criterion Travel and Bartelings with licensing from Pan American World Airways.

The operators want to give passengers the "opportunity to relive a ‘Golden Age of Travel’ on a specially curated program" with the Pan Am trip, according to a brochure on Criterion Travel’s website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The itinerary for the round-trip journey features stops in locales that were on Pan Am’s Southern and Northern transatlantic routes, including Bermuda, Lisbon, Portugal, Marseille, France, London, England and Shannon, Ireland.

The brochure for the "Tracing the Transatlantic" trip touts "high-end service, stays at top hotels, fascinating destinations, reminiscences of Pan Am’s glory days, and iconic Pan Am design, logos, and identity popping up throughout."

JETBLUE PAINTS PLANE WITH SPECIAL DUNKIN' LIVERY

The trip is using a Boeing 757-200 jet with lie-flat business-class seats.

"Every detail, from the flight deck, to the cabin, has been designed with care–honoring the golden age of travel while reimagining it for today’s world," Pan Am Brands said in a Facebook post.

Flight attendants working on the trip will don uniforms that recreate the ones worn by Pan Am staff when the airline was still operating, CBS New York reported.

"It’s such an honor and a privilege to be stepping into this uniform," one flight attendant named Anna Maria Aevarsdottir told the outlet. "We hope we can embrace the grace that they showed America."

The transatlantic trip was first announced in the summer of last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS