Pan Am launches comeback with $65K exclusive trip allowing passengers to relive 'golden days of travel'

Defunct airline Pan Am is returning to the skies for the first time in more than 30 years to help fliers "relive the golden days of travel," but securing a seat to witness its comeback comes with a hefty price tag.

The airline revealed plans to flash back to its luxury flying style with a 12-day journey across the Atlantic next summer, stopping on the original transatlantic routes Pan Am took back in the day, beginning in New York City and heading to Bermuda, Lisbon, Portugal, Marseille, France, London, England and Foynes, Ireland.

"As we are becoming more accustomed to travel being a commodity, usually a way to get from point A to point B at the most economical price, we offer a reminder of the Golden Age of travel."

"A time when the travel itself was a glamorous experience, and when the journey was as important and special as the destination," reads the Criterion Travel website detailing the trip.

The all-inclusive rate for individuals comes to $65,500 and includes airfare, accommodations, "most meals and beverages" and a swag bag, the site says.

For couples, the rate is slightly reduced to $59,950.

The trip – slated to take place from June 27 to July 9 next year – is also limited to 50 passengers, and those interested can reserve their space on the site.

"Join us as we commemorate Pan Am's legendary service, quality, and caché in the 21st Century on an exclusive private air program aboard a luxurious modern aircraft, limited to just 50 participants," the page reads, in part.

It further details that fliers will ride on a "privately chartered all business-class Boeing 757-200" and, along the way, they can enjoy expedited customs and immigration at different locations and "avoid the hassle of public air terminals and commercial flights," among other perks.

Pan Am – short for Pan American World Airways – originally went defunct in 1991 after decades of establishing itself as a luxurious flying experience.