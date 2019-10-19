These cities have the most minority-owned startups in the US: report

Brunswick Group partner Robert Moran discusses the global economic impact on U.S. sales and potential a slump for startups.
If you want a job at a minority-owned startup, it might be time to head to California, according to a recent report.
Last Monday, software company Volusion published a report that found which cities in the U.S. have the most minority-owned startups in the country and the top three metropolitan areas were all in The Golden State -- as well as the fifth-place city.
The report also found that more than 40 percent of minority-owned startups are within the accommodation and food industry.
In descending order, the following industries included retail trade, health and social assistance, transportation and warehouse services, and wholesale trade.
All of those industries were above the national average (a bit below 30 percent) for share of startups that are minority-owned, according to the report.
For its findings, Volusion used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs (ASE), which looked at companies in the 50 largest metropolitan statistical areas.
Companies included in the survey were determined to be startups only if they were operating for less than two years.
To be considered owned by a minority, the companies had to have more than “51 percent ownership by individuals reporting their race/ethnicity status as anything besides non-Hispanic white."
To see the results, here are the top 10 cities with the most minority-owned startups, according to Volusion.
10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
According to Volusion, 38.5 percent of startups in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.-area are minority-owned. In total, the metro area has a total of 4,059 minority-owned startups. Atlanta is pictured. (iStock)
9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Penn.
There are 18,124 minority-owned startups in the New York-Newark-Jersey City-area, which make up 40 percent of startups, according to Volusion. New York City is pictured. (iStock)
8. St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
In the St. Louis, Mo.-Ill., area, there are 2,443 minority-owned startups, which make up 40.5 percent of the startups in the city, the report found. (iStock)
7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va.
The Washington, D.C., area -- which includes Arlington and Alexandria -- has 4,133 minority-owned startups, making up 43.5 percent of startups in the area. The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., is pictured. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (AP)
6. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
There are 1,534 minority-owned startups in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas-area, which make up 45 percent of startups in the area, according to the report. San Antonio is pictured. (iStock)
5. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.
In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward-area, there are 4,710 minority-owned startups, which make up 46.2 percent of startups in the area, the report found. San Francisco is pictured. (iStock)
4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.
There are 8,375 minority-owned startups in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.-area, according to the report. Those make up 46.3 percent of startups in the area. Miami is pictured. (iStock)
3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
In the Los Angeles area there are 14,906 minority-owned startups, which make up 47.8 percent of startups, according to Volusion. Los Angeles is pictured. (iStock)
2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
49.6 percent of startups in the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.- area are owned by minorities. In total, there are about 2,672 minority-owned startups in the area, the report found. Riverside, Calif., is pictured. (iStock)
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
The metropolitan area with the most minority-owned startups is in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.- area, according to the report. The area has 2,672 minority-owned startups, which make up 49.6 percent of startups, Volusion found. San Jose