These cities have the most, fewest people who can work remotely

As Americans across the country are encouraged or mandated to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, the workforces in some cities may be more capable and better prepared to telecommute than others.

On Wednesday, SmartAsset published a report that found which U.S. cities have the most people who can work from home and which U.S. cities have the fewest people who can work from home.

For its report, the personal finance website looked at data on the 200 largest U.S. cities from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Flexibilities and Work Schedules survey from 2017-2018. The analysis also included data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2018.

However, the BLS data “may not account for some unprecedented changes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” which could mean that there could be more work-from-home options for employees, the study said.

Aside from the rankings, SmartAsset reported that only about 24.8 percent of workers said they work from home occasionally while only 28.8 percent said they “may work remotely if needed.”

The personal finance website also reported a disparity between white-collar and blue-collar workers.

According to the report, the occupations that had the highest number of workers who can and do work from home are in the management, business and financial operations industries. About 60.1 percent of workers in that field are allowed to work from home and 51.3 percent actually do work from home.

Meanwhile, the industry that has the lowest ability for employees to work from home was transportation and material moving, which had 3 percent of workers who said they were allowed to work from home while only 2.6 percent said they actually did.

To see which cities have the most and fewest people who can work from home, here are the rankings from SmartAsset.

Cities with the largest remote workforce

5. Washington, D.C.

Total workforce: 380,983.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 142,499.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 37.40 percent.

4. Irvine, Calif.

Total workforce: 136,737.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 51,883.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 37.94 percent.

3. Bellevue, Wash.

Total workforce: 77,425.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 29,738.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 38.41 percent.

2. Frisco, Texas

Total workforce: 93,878.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 36,131.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 38.49 percent.

1. Arlington, Va.

Total workforce: 151,920.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 59,597.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 39.23 percent.

Cities with the smallest remote workforce

5. Ontario, Calif.

Total workforce: 92,395.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 17,197.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 18.61 percent.

4. San Bernardino, Calif.

Total workforce: 87,251.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 15,747.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 18.05 percent.

3. Salinas, Calif.

Total workforce: 67,750.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 11,913.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 17.58 percent.

2. Paterson, N.J.

Total workforce: 66,657.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 11,022.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 16.54 percent.

1. Sunrise Manor, Nev.

Total workforce: 81,676.

Estimated number of workers who can work from home: 13,401.

Percentage of workforce who can work from home: 16.41 percent.