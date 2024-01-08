Chromium found in recalled applesauce products, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found another metal contaminant in the recalled applesauce products that are tied to hundreds of lead poisoning cases around the country.

The recalled WanaBana LLC applesauce products and cinnamon collected from Ecuador-based Austrofood, which manufactures WanaBana LLC products, showed a "high level of chromium," which is a naturally occurring metal, the FDA said.

"People who ate recalled products, especially if they had elevated blood lead levels, may have been exposed to chromium and should inform their healthcare provider so they can monitor health and provide supportive care, as needed," the FDA said in an updated release about the recall.

MORE LEAD POISONING CASES LINKED TO RECALLED APPLESAUCE PRODUCTS

Earlier in the investigation, the FDA said samples of cinnamon supplied by Negasmart to Austrofoods already revealed " extremely high levels of lead contamination." It is still being investigated whether the recalled products were contaminated on purpose.

The agency also conducted testing for arsenic and cadmium, but "those elements were not detected above trace levels in the cinnamon collected from the Austrofoods facility in Ecuador or in the recalled products."

Some state partners, which also conducted testing for toxic elements, "only detected elevated levels of lead and chromium" as well, according to the FDA.

The FDA has been investigating the WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis-brand apple cinnamon pouches after blood levels in children from North Carolina indicated "potential acute lead toxicity" last fall, according to federal health officials.

AT LEAST 22 TODDLERS MADE SICK BY FRUIT POUCHES WITH LEAD CONCERNS, FDA AND CDC SAY

By early November, the product was recalled due to reports of elevated levels of lead found in certain units of the product. However, the FDA issued concerns that some of the products were sitting on some store shelves as late as mid-December as cases continued to increase nationwide.

The FDA has received 82 reports of lead poisoning cases in at least 30 states. The CDC has received 287 reports of confirmed, probable and suspected lead poisoning cases across 37 states.

The FDA warned that symptoms of chromium exposure from eating contaminated food "may be nonspecific."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While some people may not experience symptoms, "acute ingestion of chromium exceeding dietary recommendations may result in abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anemia, renal and hepatic dysfunction," federal health officials warned.

Children and adults would likely experience the same symptoms.