More lead poisoning cases linked to recalled applesauce products

Dozens of lead poisoning cases potentially linked to the recalled applesauce products have been reported over three days, federal health officials warned.

As of Dec. 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) received a total of 287 reports of cases across 37 states, 80 of which are confirmed, according to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) latest update, published Tuesday. There are 187 probable cases and 20 suspected cases, according to the data.

That's up from the FDA's prior update, on Dec. 26, when the CDC received 251 reports from health departments across 34 states.

RECALLED APPLESAUCE PRODUCTS WERE ON CERTAIN STORE SHELVES IN MID-DECEMBER DESPITE GROWING LEAD CASES

The FDA hasn't received any new complaints or reports of adverse events since Dec. 26, when its case count reached 82.

The two agencies have different data sources, which is why there is a discrepancy in the case counts. The FDA also noted that some people who were impacted might be reflected in both data sets.

WanaBana LLC initiated a recall of its WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis-brand apple cinnamon pouches – manufactured by Ecuador-based Austrofood – for elevated lead levels more than a month ago, although the product was found on some store shelves as recently as mid-December.

NY HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRM LEAD CASE TIED TO APPLESAUCE RECALL

The recall was prompted after four children in North Carolina had "elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity," according to federal health officials. Since then, the number of illnesses has been on the rise around the country.

The FDA told FOX Business in December that one of the theories it was exploring "regarding the high lead levels in the recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches is the potential that the cinnamon contamination occurred as a possible result of economically motivated adulteration."

Given that the investigation is still ongoing, the agency reiterated that this is only one theory it is exploring, and that "additional investigation needs to occur before FDA reaches any conclusions."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The FDA said samples of cinnamon supplied by Negasmart to Austrofoods revealed " extremely high levels of lead contamination of about 5110 parts per million (ppm) and 2270 ppm."

For context, the FDA said the Codex Alimentarius Commission – an international food standards body established jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization – is considering adopting a maximum level of 2.5 ppm for lead in bark spices, including cinnamon, in 2024.