Christmas Tree Shops to conduct 'going out of business' sales at rest of stores

Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) is slated to soon hold liquidation sales at its remaining stores, according to a recent court filing.

The Massachusetts-based home-goods retailer on June 29 filed a notice in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware that it had experienced a "termination event" in connection to the order authorizing it to get post-petition financing and other things. The Wall Street Journal reported a default on its $45 million bankruptcy loan had prompted the loan to get terminated.

In the filing, CTS also gave notice that it was "going to conduct going out of business sales" at its remaining stores. The earliest the kick-off of those would take place was Thursday, moves that will reportedly happen unless the company quickly gets a buyer.

In May, it had previously identified 10 stores that it would close due to underperformance as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Those stores were located in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia and Florida.

It announced those planned closures May 5, the same day the home-goods retailer revealed it had gone through with submitting a Chapter 11 petition.

At the time, the company had said the target date for exiting bankruptcy was "before the end of August."

In the Chapter 11 filing specifically for Christmas Tree Shops, LLC, the company estimated the $50 million to $100 million range for its assets. Estimated liabilities were reported as $100 million to $500 million, according to the document.

Handil Holdings has privately owned CTS for a few years. Before that, it belonged to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Prior to May’s proposed closures, CTS reported having 82 stores in business.

The stores it last week said would hold upcoming liquidation sales included:

655 Route 132, Hyannis, Massachusetts

425 Main Street, West Dennis, Massachusetts

Routes 6A and 28, Orleans, Massachusetts

99 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island

1000 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane, Warwick, Rhode Island

15 Stockwell Drive, Avon, Massachusetts

28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South, Lynnfield, Massachusetts

120 Hale Road, Manchester, Connecticut

92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28, Salem, New Hampshire

50 Holyoke Street PO Box 10177, Holyoke, Massachusetts

220 Indian River Road, Orange, Connecticut

1505 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, Massachusetts

1425 Central Avenue, Albany, New York

490 Payne Road, Scarborough, Maine

15 Backus Ave., Danbury, Connecticut

1298 Worcester Street, Natick, Massachusetts

41 Gusabel Ave., Nashua, New Hampshire

132 Northern Lights Plaza, North Syracuse, New York

100 Cypress Street, Williston, Vermont

65 Faunce Corner Road, North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

177 Middlesex Ave., Somerville, Massachusetts

300 Ikea Drive, Paramus, New Jersey

85 Bricktown Way, Staten Island, New York

2130 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

100 Trotters Way, Freehold, New Jersey

393 North Central Ave., Hartsdale, New York

42 Whitten Road, Augusta, Maine

790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252, Rochester, New York

4001 Shoppes Blvd., Moosic, Pennsylvania

479 Rt. 70 East, Brick, New Jersey

5450 Brandywine Parkway, Brandywine, Delaware

2935 Concord Road, York, Pennsylvania

420 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, New York

1895 South Hill Road Rte 9, Poughkeepsie, New York

340 Patriots Place, Foxboro, Massachusetts

824 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, Connecticut

1584 White Mt. Highway, North Conway, New Hampshire

1150 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, New York

100 Durgin Lane, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

916 Airport Center Drive, Allentown, Pennsylvania

1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500, Amherst, New York

4690 High Pointe Blvd., Swatara, Pennsylvania

17151 Cole Road, Hagerstown, Maryland

2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio

13361 Hall Road, Utica, Michigan

1230 N US Hwy 31, Greenwood, Indiana

2925 Festival Way, Waldorf, Maryland

23869 Eureka Road, Taylor, Michigan

5851 North Grape Road, Mishawaka, Indiana

230 Consumers Square, Mays Landing, New Jersey

365 Route 202/206, Bridgewater, New Jersey

327 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway, New Jersey

1336 Hansel Ave, Florence, Kentucky

350 Route 22 West, Springfield, New Jersey

1210 Bridford Pkwy East, Greensboro, North Carolina

239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy, Augusta, Georgia

2088 Interchange Road, Erie, Pennsylvania

46 Springer Drive, Bangor, Maine

1100 North Galleria Drive, Middletown, New York

2053 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina

1117 Woodruff Road, Greenville, South Carolina

9819 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, Virginia

130 East Altamonte Drive State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, Florida

1791 Old Country Rd CR58, Riverhead, New York

1775 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, New Jersey

8801-7 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida

19563 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

1728 US Route 46, Woodland Park, New Jersey

8020 Mediterranean Drive, Estero, Florida

140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, Florida

39 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts

64 Leona Drive, Middleboro, Massachusetts

