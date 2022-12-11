Christmas shipping deadlines: Dates to send your packages for on-time arrival

Deadlines for shipping gifts to arrive before Christmas is fast approaching.

The United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx and UPS have all issued recommended ship-by dates for letters and packages to arrive on time during the peak shipping season.

Earlier this month, the USPS said it "is in a strong position to handle the holiday mailing and shipping rush" after adding additional manpower and new package-sorting machines across its network. The USPS said it was able to expand its daily package processing capacity to 60 million, up from 53 million packages per day last holiday season.

The average time it takes to deliver a piece of mail or package across the network is 2 ½ days, the USPS said.

UPS announced that it will maintain its guaranteed service refund throughout peak season for all Next Day Air shipments.

"If a customer ships a package expecting Next Day service, they’ll receive Next Day service," UPS said in a statement last month. "The guarantee for all Worldwide Express shipments also continues to apply during peak season."

In October, FedEx also reassured consumers that the company said it is prepared for the holiday season.

Here are the shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS and FedEx:

U.S. Postal Service

Recommended deadlines for expected delivery before Dec. 25:

Retail Ground Service and First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority mail express service: Dec. 23

For Hawaii and Alaska:

First-Class Mail Service and Priority Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

FedEx

FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground: Dec. 14

FedEx Ground Alaska and Hawaii: Dec. 14

FedEx Home Delivery Alaska and Hawaii: Dec. 14

FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec 20

FedEx 2Day Freight and FedEx 2Day: Dec. 21

FedEx 1Day Freight and FedEx Extra Hours: Dec. 22

FedEx Same Day: Dec. 23

UPS

Recommended last days to ship for Dec. 24 delivery:

UPS 3Day Select: Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 22