Same-day Christmas tree delivery announced by Instacart

If you’re in the market for a Christmas tree this year, you now have the option to have one delivered right to your doorstep.

Instacart announced this month that customers can now order live trees up to five feet-tall or artificial trees up to nine-feet tall along with holiday decor through the Instacart App for same-day delivery from a variety of grocery, wholesale, home improvement and specialty stores across the country.

Deliveries are subject to availability, so it may be worth checking if Instacart will deliver to your location in the U.S.

"We’re excited to offer Instacart customers same-day, nationwide tree delivery this holiday season," Daniel Danker, chief product officer at Instacart said in a company press release.

"Trimming a holiday tree is a beloved annual tradition for many families and we’re delighted to offer a convenient and time-saving way for customers to get their trees and seasonal decor with just a few taps, so they can spend more time holiday-ing and less time hauling."

Using the Instacart app, customers can also request fresh trees be trimmed and leveled via the "Delivery Instructions" section before completing their purchase.

"Since launching same-day tree delivery earlier this week, we’ve seen customers order live and artificial trees along with popular decor items, including Christmas lights, garland, storage boxes, and ornaments," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trend expert, shared with FOX Business.

Along with holiday decor, shoppers on Instacart are apparently buying seasonal eats, too.

"When looking at the top holiday food purchases on Instacart, one thing’s for certain: our customers are full of holly jolly spirit as they eagerly await Santa’s arrival, with cookie dough, marshmallows, hot cocoa mix and eggnog all topping the list for the most-ordered holiday foods in December," Romaniuk said.

To get holiday food or a Christmas tree delivered to your home, visit Instacart's website or download the company's app.

The new tree-delivery service is part of Instacart’s Big & Bulky fulfillment solution for same-day delivery of items up to 60 pounds, the company said.