USPS at highest processing capability ever this holiday season

Worried your holiday cards and gifts won't be delivered on time this year? The United States Postal Service (USPS) says with more employees and new machines, it's confident it will see more on-time deliveries this holiday season.

Postal carriers, including USPS, UPS, and FedEx struggled the last two years to keep up with the demand from online shopping during the pandemic, but this year, the Postal Service says it's the most ready it's ever been.

"It's really our Super Bowl and our time of the year to shine," said Tampa plant manager Megan Conley.

Conley says Cyber Monday kicked off this holiday season as one of the busiest days at the Tampa mail processing facility.

AMAZON SAYS IT HAD ITS BIGGEST THANKSGIVING SHOPPING WEEKEND

"We're definitely seeing the surge with the online purchases and orders," Conley said. "This year is trending to be one of our largest yet."

But the Postal Service planned all year to be ready for the holiday surge. It's converted 100,000 workers to full time positions since 2021 and hired an additional 20,000 seasonal workers. It also installed 137 package sorting machines at facilities across the country.

"Our newest machine has the capability of processing over 3,000 parcels per hour," Conley said.

With the new machines and additional manpower, USPS can now process up to 60 million packages per day, compared to 53 million last holiday season.

FEDEX SAYS IT CAN HANDLE HOLIDAY SHIPPING RUSH

Niere Brown, a floorworker at the Tampa facility says he finds joy in the holiday rush.

"It's a crazy amount of packages, but I kind of feel like a taller elf," says Brown, who stands over 6 foot tall. "I enjoy just being a helper, being joyous and bringing that joy to my peers and the people I work for."

INFLATION PUSHES MORE SHOPPERS TO BUDGET THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: SURVEY

The improvements to the Postal Service are all part of the Delivering for America Plan, a 10-year project under the Biden Administration to get mail deliveries to at least a 95% on-time performance.

"I can't say enough, we are holiday ready," Conley said. "Give us your packages and letters. We're ready to go."

While shipping delays won't be as much of a concern this year, you'll still want to keep in mind the mailing deadlines for your packages to arrive by Christmas. For regular ground service, that deadline is December 17th, for priority express, you can wait until December 23rd.