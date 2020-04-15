Chippendales taking performances online, offering free shows to first responders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Chippendales are offering a distraction from the new coronavirus by taking their shows online with virtual, live video “parties” for their customers – and are even providing their online services to health care workers and first responders for free, the company announced Wednesday.

Through Chippendales@Home, the male revue will be able to provide customers with 30-minute interactive online sessions for the first time using ZOOM, Google Hangout, House Party or FaceTime at a varied price based on the number of participants, the company said.

“Stuck at home? Make it a night you’ll never forget!” states an ad on the company’s website for Chippendales@Home.

The virtual shows include at least two men per “party” and cost $150 for eight people, $200 for an eight- to 15-person group, and $300 for 15 to 20 people.

The switch to online services is something the company has “been working on for quite some time,” Chippendales’ managing partner, Kevin Denberg, said in a statement.

“We’ve challenged ourselves to bring the energy of our unique brand of live entertainment into the home and today’s environment and the urge to celebrate the thousands of milestone events that have either been cancelled, postponed, or gone unmarked over these past weeks have helped us crystallize what the experience needed to look like.”

The Chippendales will be offering free shows to emergency responders and medical workers for a limited time “as a thank you” for their service and it will do the same for customers whose shows were canceled as a result of the global pandemic.

The company previously announced at the end of March the Chippendales would be sharing their at-home workouts with social media fans.

