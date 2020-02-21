'Jersey Shore' star puts gym bod to work for Chippendales

Back by popular demand: Vinny Guadagnino, famous for his role on MTV's swimsuit-clad reality series Jersey Shore.

This time, he'll be wearing even less. The performer is putting his gym time and tan to use in a third stint at the Vegas home of the Chippendales, a male burlesque troupe known for its performers' bared chests and black bow ties.

During his 7-week stint, which starts April 24, the star known as Keto Guido will take it all off three nights a week at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, TMZ reported. Guadagnino first gained nationwide recognition in 2009 in the popular MTV show documenting the summer adventures of a group of 20-somethings in the coastal town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

His latest engagement follows two previous sell-out performances with the Chippendales in 2019.

His first residency in May went viral after a video of Guadagnino barring his bottom during a shower routine leaked online, according to Page Six. It became one of the Chippendales' most successful shows, the outlet reported, and he was invited back for a six-week stint from July 26 to Sep.1.

Guadagnino “was definitely one of the best-received guest hosts we have had, bringing in tons of ‘Jersey Shore’ and ‘Double Shot at Love’ fans,” a representative told the outlet. “He basically sold out almost every performance.”

The star, meanwhile, left his first performance offering nothing but praise for the experience and the men he worked alongside.

“It really is much more of a highly produced Vegas show with talented dudes, comedy, and a fun space for people to party and have a fun night," he wrote on Instagram. "Those big meatheads on the show are some of the chillest people I’ve ever worked with as well as the people behind the scenes."

