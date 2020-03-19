Strip club open despite coronavirus; offers drive-through peep shows

A Las Vegas strip club is taking an unconventional approach to “social distancing” for dancers on the job, offering drive-through peep shows for customers seeking their services in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, according to a report.

“We’re going to offer drive-up window strip shows,” Ryan Carlson, director of operations for Little Darlings Las Vegas, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Guests can drive up to the front door and we’re going to have dancers separate by the 6-foot separation rule and they can enjoy a totally nude show right from the seat of their car.”

Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, each show will run for 10 minutes and cost $100 per customer, plus tips, which are encouraged, according to the report.

“As funny as it sounds, Little Darlings has been around for 30 years and we pretty much sell out almost every night of the week,” Carlson told the outlet. “It probably won’t be any busier than normal because, as I said, we kind of reach capacity every night anyway.”

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at least 84 of the 9,415 COVID-19 cases in U.S. were reported in Nevada, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

On Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak called for residents to keep a social distance of 6 feet from anyone other than family.

He also said only essential services, “such as fire, police, transit, and health care services, in addition to businesses that provide food, shelter, or social services for disadvantaged populations,” should remain open.

