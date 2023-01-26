Chipotle hiring 15K in preparation for 'burrito season'

Chipotle Mexican Grill launched a new hiring campaign Thursday as it seeks to hire 15,000 employees ahead of its busiest season.

The goal is to ensure its restaurants are fully prepared for "burrito season," which runs from March to May, the company said.

The move underscores how the restaurant industry is concerned about being able to meet demand despite the drop-off in spending due to inflation.

As part of this new hiring campaign, Chipotle said it will showcase the stories of its current employees, and profile their career progression within the company in order to drive applications.

Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright said the company will continue hiring while upskilling and promoting current workers in order to support its "aggressive growth plans," which involves doubling its North America footprint to 7,000 locations. That's up from its prior goal of 6,000 restaurants.

In order to retain talent, the company touted that its offers "robust benefits" including offering a crew bonus, which allows its restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay annually, access to mental health care, tuition reimbursement and free meals.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, Chipotle had nearly 3,100 restaurants worldwide. It currently has 10,000 employees.