Walmart hiking wages for US employees

Retail behemoth Walmart is boosting pay for its U.S. workers, announcing a series of investments Tuesday aimed at attracting and retaining talent in the tight labor market.

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner informed associates in a message that beginning next month, the company will start raising annual increases for employees and will hike starting rates at thousands of stores "to ensure we have attractive pay in the markets we operate."

Furner says the company expects the raises will bring the average pay for a U.S. Walmart associate to above $17.50 per hour.

In addition to the broader pay hikes, the company is also making targeted investments in three particular areas as part of the initiative.

The CEO said Walmart is introducing a new team lead position for its Auto Care Centers, another higher-paying position on top of the "coach" role added to the department last fall. The company will also start paying ACC techs more.

Furner said the retailer is further expanding the college degrees and certificates available in its Live Better U education program, which pays 100% of tuition and fees for both full- and part-time employees.

Walmart is also expanding its Associate-to-Driver program, which pays for workers to earn their commercial driver's license to become a Walmart truck driver with the opportunity to earn as much as $110,000 in their first year. The program, previously available just for supply chain associates, is now being offered to store associates, too.