Chipotle adds new steak option to menus nationwide for limited time

Chipotle has a new item on the menu – but only for a limited time.

The restaurant chain announced on Tuesday that its new Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada, starting Wednesday.

The new menu option will also be available virtually, through the Chipotle Grill Simulator experience on Roblox, according to the announcement.

Chipotle claimed it is the first restaurant to officially release a new menu item in the metaverse.

As the name suggests, the new menu item is made with "tender cuts of steak seasoned with the bold flavors of garlic and guajillo peppers," the announcement said.

The Garlic Guajillo Steak is finished with fresh lime and chopped cilantro, according to the announcement.

"We're listening to our guests' requests for intriguing new flavors," Nevielle Panthaky, Chipotle's vice president of culinary, said in a statement. "Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick."

Chipotle launched its new menu item on Roblox on Tuesday at 7 a.m. PT with an "immersive Garlic Guajillo Steak Grill experience," the announcement said.

The experience allows Roblox users to learn how to make the new dish in Chipotle’s virtual restaurant, following the chain’s actual cooking process.

"The fun, in-depth introduction to Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse is designed to enhance guests' tasting experience in real life," the announcement said.

"By launching Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse, we are able to share our culinary traditions and real food proposition with Gen Z," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

"For the first time, fans can discover our latest menu innovation from our head chef with an immersive experience that blends the best of Chipotle's digital and physical worlds," Brandt added.

Roblox users who successfully make and taste Chipotle’s Garlic Guajillo Steak virtually will also get the chance to try the dish in real life for free.

The chain will drop a total of 100,000 free entree codes on Roblox on Tuesday and Wednesday that Chipotle Rewards members will be able to use on the Chipotle app and website.

Chipotle tested the new steak option in just three markets in May of this year, FOX Business reported at the time.