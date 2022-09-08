IHOP brings back 'Milkshake Monday' for 2nd time

IHOP is bringing back "Milkshake Monday."

On Wednesday, the chain announced that it will be celebrating the made-up holiday for the second year, this time on Sept. 12 to correlate with National Chocolate Milkshake Day.

IHOP is offering a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on milkshakes of any flavor from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to an announcement. The deal is for dine-in customers at participating restaurants only.

Loyalty rewards members will also get double points on milkshakes, the announcement said.

IHOP first started "Milkshake Monday" in May 2021, in response to a tweet from Adam Sandler who jokingly complained that milkshakes weren’t included in the chain’s all-you-can-eat deal after he visited an IHOP in Manhasset, Long Island, New York.

IHOP then decided to make an all-you-can-drink milkshake deal, but only for IHOPs on Long Island.

"After last year’s viral TikTok gained national attention, IHOP listened to its guests by quickly tapping into the conversation and putting a spotlight on our milkshakes," Kieran Donahue, IHOP’s chief marketing officer said in statement.

"On Milkshake Monday, we know guests will leave IHOP with a satisfied sweet tooth, a sense of joy, and a big smile on their faces," Donahue added.

Just like last year, IHOP will donate $1 from the sale of every milkshake, up to $500,000 to Comedy Gives Back, which helps the comedy community with crisis relief.

"Laughter brings us closer together, and we are grateful to partners like IHOP who have created a national holiday bringing joy to milkshake-lovers and comedy fans alike," Jodi Lieberman, Comedy Gives Back’s co-founder said in a statement.

"The donations from Milkshake Monday help us keep laughter alive and continue to support the comedy community we’re so honored to be a part of, especially when things get more serious than silly," Lieberman added.