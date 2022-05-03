Chipotle tests new steak option, but only in these locations

Chipotle fans who want to try its newest test menu item may have to travel to get it.

On Monday, Chipotle announced that it will be testing a new steak option, Garlic Guajillo Steak, at participating restaurants in three markets: Denver, Indianapolis and Orange County, California.

The steak option hits menus at 102 restaurants in those markets on Tuesday and will only be available for a limited time, according to the announcement.

For its newest test item, Chipotle said its steak is "seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers, grilled fresh on the plancha in small batches and hand cut into succulent bites," the announcement said, adding that the steak is finished with fresh lime and chopped cilantro.

"Garlic Guajillo Steak is full of flavor with a perfect little kick that complements our 53 real ingredients," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. "Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle."

Chipotle also announced that it will be offering fans free delivery May 2-6 in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

To get free delivery, customers need to use the promo code DELIVER when they order through the Chipotle app or on Chipotle’s website from participating restaurants.

