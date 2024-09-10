Chipotle adds 'fan-favorite' back to menu for limited time

Chipotle has temporarily added smoked brisket back onto American and Canadian menus.

The limited-time meat option officially reappeared Tuesday at participating restaurants across the two countries, the fast-casual chain said.

At locations offering the smoked brisket, Chipotle workers will sear it in "small batches" throughout the day.

It is "seasoned with spices, including smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper" and later "finished in a savory brisket sauce" after it gets cut into small pieces, the company explained.

CHIPOTLE CEO ADDRESSES BURRITO BOWL PORTION SIZES AFTER BACKLASH

"We are listening to our guests and bringing this fan-favorite menu innovation out of the vault after three years," Chief Brand Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement about the smoked brisket.

The company previously sold it as a limited-time menu item in 2021. At the time, Chipotle said developing the smoked brisket recipe had been a two-year endeavor.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Smoked brisket’s temporary return at Chipotle may not surprise some.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 54.29 +0.61 +1.14%

In late July, then-CEO Brian Niccol told analysts and investors he was "excited to share that we will be bringing back Smoked Brisket this fall for a limited time."

STARBUCKS NAMES CHIPOTLE CHIEF BRIAN NICCOL AS NEW CEO

"Brisket was among the most requested new menu items as our guests loved the combination of smoked beef charred on the grill and finished with the Brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers," he said. "It took a huge cross-functional effort across supply chain, culinary finance and marketing to bring back this delicious LTO."

Prior to the smoked brisket, Chipotle had offered chicken al pastor as a limited-time protein. It has also been conducting market testing of a chipotle honey chicken in Nashville and Sacramento.