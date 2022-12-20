Chili’s donates $100 million to St. Jude in major 20-year milestone

Chili’s Grill & Bar has given back to kids in a big way that no one else quite matches.

The restaurant brand officially marked the giving of $100 million in donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Dec. 15.

Chili’s and its guests have reached this massive milestone cumulatively throughout the last 20 years of giving.

The brand is one of the first St. Jude partners to reach this number, according to a press release.

The funding directly supports St. Jude’s lifesaving mission of finding cures and saving children who face life-threatening diseases.

"What an incredible milestone by our great friends at Chili's, who have raised $100 million for St. Jude kids through 20 years of support," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"We are so grateful to Chili's for championing St. Jude patients and families from the beginning of this partnership that has expanded and been embraced by Chili's team members, guests and ‘ChiliHeads’ everywhere," he also said in the release.

"We look forward to continuing this wonderful partnership, which will enable St. Jude to help the 400,000 children around the world each year with cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Chili’s recently celebrated the milestone with representatives of St. Jude at Brinker International’s Dallas Headquarters.

At the event, Brinker International president and CEO Kevin Hochman promised that it won’t take another 20 years to reach $100 million again.

That's "a promise we intend to keep," the brand wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The partnership first began in 2002 when Chili’s team members in Memphis, Tennessee — including Dharam Rampersad, then the general manager and now director of operations — wanted a way to connect with the community.

The team came up with the first version of the Create-a-Pepper campaign that raised $14,000 for St. Jude.

The campaign was taken nationwide, which turned pepper coloring sheets into a "work of heart," according to a press release.

"At Chili's, we're all about making everyone feel special, and giving back is not only an important part of who we are, but also one way to bring our purpose to life," said Aaron White, Chili's EVP and chief people officer.

"We're especially focused on supporting groups with missions impacting kids, education and hunger — and our partnership with St. Jude helps save kids' lives," she also said.

"We wouldn't have been able to reach this $100 million milestone without the help of our team members and guests."