Chili's releases holiday collection, including 'ugly pepper sweater' and branded wrapping paper

"Hi! Welcome to the holidays."

In the spirit of this year's holiday festivities, restaurant chain Chili’s revealed its limited-edition holiday collection for 2022, including tacky sweaters and gifting essentials for all Chili’s fanatics.

In true "ugly Christmas sweater" fashion, the Chili’s drop features a bright red sweater decorated with pepper string lights.

RAO'S HOMEMADE HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY PREMIERES TOMATO BASIL-SCENTED CANDLE, ‘BEJEWELED’ MARINARA SAUCE ORNAMENT

The fully knitted unisex sweater retails for $65.

The collection continues with more cozy clothing, including a gray crew-neck sweatshirt.

The sweatshirt shows off a large snowy pepper on the front.

It's available for $35.

Chili’s unveiled other festive items, such as its "sizzlin’ snow globe" with a snowy, Chili’s restaurant replica inside.

UBER TO OFFER FREE REINDEER SLEIGH RIDES IN FINLAND — WORLD'S FIRST ON-DEMAND EXCURSION OF ITS KIND

The snow globe bears the phrase, "Hi! Welcome to the holidays" at the base — a nod to Chili’s at-the-door greeting for customers.

The restaurant is also giving fans the opportunity to give others some Chili’s flair, debuting two on-brand holiday card designs.

CHILI'S OFFERS RESTAURANT CAREERS TO MILITARY VETERANS THROUGH A SEAMLESS TRANSITION PROGRAM

One card reads, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Molten," and the other reads, "Deck the Halls with Big Mouth Burgers."

Image 1 of 2

The holiday cards come with 10 in each set, retailing for $25 a box.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Chili’s collection wraps up with an exclusive wrapping paper bundle.

The set includes two 100-square-foot wrapping paper rolls with a different Chili’s-specific design on each.

Interested in getting your hands on some holiday cheer from Chili’s?

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All items in the collection are available for purchase at welcometochilis.com.