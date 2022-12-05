Expand / Collapse search
Chili's releases holiday collection, including 'ugly pepper sweater' and branded wrapping paper

The on-brand merch drop also includes a sweatshirt, a snow globe and holiday card boxed sets

"Hi! Welcome to the holidays."

In the spirit of this year's holiday festivities, restaurant chain Chili’s revealed its limited-edition holiday collection for 2022, including tacky sweaters and gifting essentials for all Chili’s fanatics.

In true "ugly Christmas sweater" fashion, the Chili’s drop features a bright red sweater decorated with pepper string lights.

The fully knitted unisex sweater retails for $65.

The collection continues with more cozy clothing, including a gray crew-neck sweatshirt.

chilis ugly sweater

Chili's limited edition holiday sweater boasts bright pepper string lights. (Brinker International / Fox News)

The sweatshirt shows off a large snowy pepper on the front.

It's available for $35.

snowy pepper sweateshirt chilis

Chili's snowy pepper sweatshirt allows others to know "you'd rather be dashing through the Queso," as the website description reads. (Brinker International / Fox News)

Chili’s unveiled other festive items, such as its "sizzlin’ snow globe" with a snowy, Chili’s restaurant replica inside.

The snow globe bears the phrase, "Hi! Welcome to the holidays" at the base — a nod to Chili’s at-the-door greeting for customers.

chilis snow globe

Chili's "sizzlin' snow globe" retails for $30. (Brinker International / Fox News)

The restaurant is also giving fans the opportunity to give others some Chili’s flair, debuting two on-brand holiday card designs.

One card reads, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Molten," and the other reads, "Deck the Halls with Big Mouth Burgers."

Chili's holiday card with "Deck the Halls with Big Mouth Burgers" message. | Fox News

The holiday cards come with 10 in each set, retailing for $25 a box.

Chili’s collection wraps up with an exclusive wrapping paper bundle.

chilis wrapping paper

Chili's wrapping paper bundle comes in red and white designs. (Brinker International / Fox News)

The set includes two 100-square-foot wrapping paper rolls with a different Chili’s-specific design on each.

Interested in getting your hands on some holiday cheer from Chili’s?

All items in the collection are available for purchase at welcometochilis.com.