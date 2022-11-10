Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program

Popular restaurant brand Chili’s is offering a practical way for military veterans to ease back into civilian life.

A new Department of Defense-funded program called SkillBridge aims to promote a seamless transition for service members returning to the workforce.

Veterans are offered the opportunity to spend their final three months of service working a "real world" job — with the potential of jumping right into employment once they exit the military.

Chili’s is the first and so far only restaurant brand to adopt the new program — and the feedback has been very strong.

Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey is one to know, since she’s transitioned smoothly into her new job as manager of the bar and to-go orders at Chili’s Grill & Bar in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Kinsey told Fox News Digital that the program set her up for success by linking the skills she used while working in services in the Air Force with her civilian position.

"I have a lot of the skills that were needed for this job," she said.

"The majority of my career was [spent in] food service, so a lot of the training and the cooking and a lot of the different hospitality and customer service things, I did do."

"So when I came to Chili’s, it was a lot of the same — I’m just learning to do things the Chili’s way."

Washington-born Kinsey was active in the Air Force for 22 years. She did seven deployments and was able to train others and learn about "a lot of different cultures."

Ahead of her retirement in June 2022, Kinsey received information about Chili’s program from the education center on base.

Kinsey said it’s been a "great experience" so far since she was selected by Chili’s. She started her new job about five months ago.

"It’s good to see how my military career actually helps and how it translates over to the civilian sector," she said.

Aaron White, chief people officer of Chili’s, told Fox News Digital in an interview that the company is "extremely proud" to be the only restaurant brand involved in the program.

"We’re excited and honored to be the only restaurant offering this fast-track for transitioning," she said.

The Dallas-based White said that veterans are "particularly desirable" for management positions at Chili’s, since most of them have great leadership skills.

"It’s about being able to lead a team and being able to hold teams accountable," she said.

Veterans who come on board undergo "extensive, hands-on training" for skills to work alongside team members and restaurant guests.

White reported that feedback from the program has so far been "great," as nine military veterans have found success to date at Chili's locations across the country.

Kinsey encouraged other service members exiting the military to look into the SkillBridge program to gain "valuable job skills" for future employment.

"It helped me because it gave me a location and it helped me establish myself," she said.

"Rather than just getting out of the military without a plan, I had somewhere to go and I had something to do," she said.

The veteran projected that she'll continue to "grow and learn" in her career with Chili’s, and that she hopes to earn the rank of general manager in the future.

Chili’s has been involved in the program for nearly a year, and it's proven to be a "great fit" for the brand, according to White.

"Our passion really is about making everyone feel special and this connection that we’ve made with the military is near and dear to our hearts," she said.

"To be able to help them transition to civilian life has been amazing for our teams and also for them."

White, who’s been with Chili’s for 21 years, said the program has helped the brand retain team members and attract new and desirable talent.

Kinsey urged other companies to consider adopting a program like SkillBridge to help veterans find employment.

"That way we can reduce our homeless population and actually give our veterans a chance once they get out — and show them that they’re not forgotten," she said.

Kinsey shared a message to America’s former heroes in honor of Veterans Day.

"You are not forgotten — and your sacrifices are valid," she said.

"We appreciate everything that you did and all the sacrifices that you made to establish our freedoms — and we thank you for that."

Chili’s continues to give back to America’s men and women in uniform by keeping up its tradition of feeding veterans for free on Veterans Day.

"Thank you for defending our nation and our freedom," White said.