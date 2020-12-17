Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards give $5M to nonprofits that are Black-led, serve communities of color

Chick-fil-A has recognized 34 “inspirational” nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The chicken-focused fast food chain shared which recipients won its fifth annual True Inspiration Awards, a grant program that provides funding to community-based organizations that are leaving a positive impact in one of three categories: education, homelessness and hunger.

And as Chick-fil-A said in June, the 2021 True Inspiration Award winners were either Black-led organizations or served communities of color.

One of the top winners in the education category was Homeboy Industries, a nonprofit that provides job training and support to former gang members and previously incarcerated people in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, one of the top winners that addressed homelessness was the Wheeler Mission, a nonprofit that provides critical goods and services to people in need from central Indiana.

The St. Paul CDC in Paterson, N.J. is another top winner that provides a similar service focused on alleviating hunger for vulnerable groups.

Six other nonprofits were recognized as “Top Category Winners.”

Chick-fil-A also issued awards regionally. Four organizations were selected throughout six U.S. regions, including the Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West.

“Our 2021 awards recipients are tackling a diverse set of issues facing our communities, from fighting hunger to providing equitable opportunities for education and jobs," said Chick-fil-A, Inc.’s Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Rodney Bullard in a company press release.

“We know our cities and neighborhoods can only become stronger when we work together to solve hard problems,” Bullard continued. “We’re honored to invest in the futures of these community-based organizations so they can grow their programs and extend their impact.”

The overall top winner of Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Award was the Du Bois Integrity Academy in Riverdale, Ga., which was given $350,000 as this year’s S. Truett Cathy Honoree – an award that “embodies the generous, innovative spirit of Chick-fil-A’s founder.”

Du Bois Integrity Academy prepares college- and career-ready scholars who are said to be “confident” and “inquisitive lifelong learners.” The state charter school is open to any child who lives in Clayton County and is free of charge.

Nearly 1 million Chick-fil-A customers voted for this year’s True Inspiration nominees, and 31 of the winning organizations were actually nominated by restaurant operators.

More than 232,700 people are being helped by these winning organizations annually, Chick-fil-A reports.

This year, Chick-fil-A has awarded a combined $5 million to its recipients.