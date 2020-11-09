Chick-fil-A creating a better blueprint for building

Chick-fil-A is reinventing its approach to how it will improve its restaurants.

The home of the original chicken sandwich will begin employing the concept known as modular construction to rebuild or redesign existing locations. After the Chick-fil-A Restaurant Development team spent the past few years looking into innovative ways to improve the brand’s restaurant remodeling process, it put modular growth to the test on its restaurant in Roswell, Georgia. As a result, construction times shaved off 6-10 weeks of what it would normally take to rebuild.

Modular construction is a process in which individual sections of the restaurant are built offsite, shipped back and assembled at the building site, all at around 30% to 50% quicker than traditional construction processes.

“We see modular construction as a tool that we can leverage in the future when remodeling or rebuilding existing restaurants, if it makes sense,” a Chick-fil-A, Inc. spokesperson told FOX Business. “Each project is unique and has different circumstances that impact the use of modular.”

Besides a more efficient turnaround time, Chick-fil-A’s new blueprint will generate higher sales and allow its operators to “minimize lost sales and increase team member retention.”

Quality control is another reason Chick-fil-A is betting on modular construction. As many parts of multiple restaurants can be built all at once at the offsite facility, consistent quality can be ensured through testing and inspections. This also allows any flaws to be identified before arriving back to the building site.

The settings where modular construction projects take place are comprised of controlled environments, preventing poor weather conditions and extreme temperatures from pausing or derailing the development agenda.

“When it comes to rebuilding or remodeling a restaurant, this is a huge factor for our team,” principal reinvestment lead at Chick-fil-A Chad Baker said in a statement. “The modular option gives us an advantage of starting these projects ahead of schedule, before the existing restaurant even has to close its doors.”

The fast-food chain is still in early stages of the program and will continue to “better understand the impact of modular construction,” according to the spokesperson. More modular building projects will be introduced in the coming months.

