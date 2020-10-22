Chick-fil-A selling signature sauces to help fund college scholarships for employees

Chick-fil-A found another way to help employees pursue a college education: selling its signature sauces at third-party retailers.

Continue Reading Below

Starting in mid-November, the chicken chain's sauces will hit retailers around the nation with 100% of retail sales supporting the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which provides scholarships for Chick-fil-A restaurant employees.

VIRGINIA CHICK-FIL-A ENDS FOOD-FOR-COINS PROMO AFTER 'OVERWHELMING RESPONSE'

The 16-ounce bottled sauces will start around $3.49, the company announced Thursday.

Initially, customers will be able to pick up 16-ounce bottles of the company’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces at participating retailers such as Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. By early 2021, the sauces will roll out to retailers nationwide, Chick-fil-A said.

The company is also selling 8-ounce bottles of signature Chick-fil-A sauces at participating restaurants.

The company's scholarship program started after the company's founder, Truett Cathy, set a jar on his restaurant counter to start a college fund for one of his employees, according to Chick-fil-A.

Since 1970, the family-owned chain has helped nearly 60,000 employees pay for college, by investing $92 million in scholarships. This year alone, $17 million in scholarships has been awarded to nearly 7,000 restaurant employees throughout the United States and Canada. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Restaurant Team Members go above and beyond every day to care for our guests and the communities they serve" said L.J. Yankosky, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A. "We’re thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to Team Members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS