Chick-fil-A brings back peach milkshake for summer, reveals where treat is most popular

Chick-fil-A is bringing back its peach milkshake, which means it’s officially summer.

Starting Monday, fans of the fast food chain across the U.S. will be able to order the seasonal summer treat for a limited time.

Chick-fil-A first introduced the peach milkshake in 2009.

The popular milkshake is handspun with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert and peaches and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry, according to a press release.

"The peach milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer," Leslie Neslage, Chick-fil-A’s director of menu and packaging, said in a statement. "Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the peach milkshake back to our menu."

The milkshake is available for dine-in, pick up or delivery – though the whipped cream and cherry topping isn’t available for delivery orders, the release said.

"Our team members are consistently asked by guests when their favorite seasonal milkshake, like the peach milkshake, will be back on the menu, so we want to continue to make this a yearly tradition for them," Neslage said.

Neslage added that the company intends to continue introducing new, seasonal menu items, as well.

Along with its announcement, Chick-fil-A also revealed the top 10 cities where its peach milkshake was ordered the most in 2021.

The top city, according to Chick-fil-A, is Lafayette, Indiana.

Lafayette is followed by Idaho Falls, Idaho, in second place; Spokane, Washington, in third; Meridian, Mississippi, in fourth; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in fifth.

The following cities on the top 10 list include, in order: Macon, Georgia; Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Boise, Idaho; Klamath Falls, Oregon; and finally, Greenville, South Carolina.

