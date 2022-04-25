Chick-fil-A introduces new cloudberry drink nationwide

Chick-fil-A has a new drink on its menu.

Last week, the popular fast food chain announced that it would be adding the Cloudberry Sunjoy drink at restaurants nationwide starting Monday.

The seasonal drink was tested in Augusta, Georgia, last fall before its nationwide release, according to the Chick-fil-A announcement.

CHICK-FIL-A TO TURN USED COOKING OIL INTO FUEL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DARLING INGREDIENTS

The Cloudberry Sunjoy drink combines the rare, tart cloudberry and cherry blossom with Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy drink – made of the chain’s signature lemonade and sweetened iced tea – Chick-fil-A said.

"Grown in colder climates of the U.S. and Canada, the cloudberry has a unique flavor that is like a crossover between a raspberry and red currant, making it stand out from other berries and pairs perfectly with our classic Sunjoy," Leslie Neslage, Chick-fil-A’s director of menu and packaging, said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chick-fil-A fans can order the Cloudberry Sunjoy by the gallon or customize the drink with diet lemonade or unsweetened iced tea.

Aside from its new drink offering, Chick-fil-A also announced that it would be "expanding the availability of the Spicy Chicken Biscuit to an additional 700 locations," the announcement said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS