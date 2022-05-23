Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A launches new frosted cloudberry drink for limited time

The Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade will be available through June 11

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Chick-fil-A’s newest drink is getting a cool twist just in time for summer.

The new Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade will be available through June 11 at participating locations, a rep for Chick-fil-A confirmed to FOX Business. 

CHICK-FIL-A INTRODUCES NEW CLOUDBERRY DRINK NATIONWIDE

The Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade combines the "sweet and tart" flavors of the cloudberry with Chick-fil-A’s Frosted Lemonade, the rep said. 

Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade

Chick-fil-A has released a frosted twist on its new cloudberry drink just in time for summer. The Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade will be available until June 11. (Chick-fil-A / Fox News)

CHICK-FIL-A TO TURN USED COOKING OIL INTO FUEL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DARLING INGREDIENTS

Chick-fil-A released the Cloudberry Sunjoy drink on April 25 and it has already become a fan favorite, according to the rep. 

Chick-fil-A's new Cloudberry Sunjoy drink

Chick-fil-A announced the release of its new Cloudberry Sunjoy drink in April. The drink was tested in Augusta, Georgia, last fall.  (Chick-fil-A)

The Cloudberry Sunjoy was first tested in Augusta, Georgia, last fall, FOX Business previously reported. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Cloudberry Sunjoy drink combines the rare, tart cloudberry and cherry blossom with Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy drink – made of the chain’s signature lemonade and sweetened iced tea. 

Chick-fil-A fans can order the Cloudberry Sunjoy by the gallon or customize the drink with diet lemonade or unsweetened iced tea.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS