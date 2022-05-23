Chick-fil-A launches new frosted cloudberry drink for limited time

Chick-fil-A’s newest drink is getting a cool twist just in time for summer.

The new Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade will be available through June 11 at participating locations, a rep for Chick-fil-A confirmed to FOX Business.

CHICK-FIL-A INTRODUCES NEW CLOUDBERRY DRINK NATIONWIDE

The Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade combines the "sweet and tart" flavors of the cloudberry with Chick-fil-A’s Frosted Lemonade, the rep said.

CHICK-FIL-A TO TURN USED COOKING OIL INTO FUEL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DARLING INGREDIENTS

Chick-fil-A released the Cloudberry Sunjoy drink on April 25 and it has already become a fan favorite, according to the rep.

The Cloudberry Sunjoy was first tested in Augusta, Georgia, last fall, FOX Business previously reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Cloudberry Sunjoy drink combines the rare, tart cloudberry and cherry blossom with Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy drink – made of the chain’s signature lemonade and sweetened iced tea.

Chick-fil-A fans can order the Cloudberry Sunjoy by the gallon or customize the drink with diet lemonade or unsweetened iced tea.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS