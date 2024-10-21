Chick-fil-A launching family entertainment app with animated shows, podcasts, games

Chick-fil-A is entering the family entertainment space with a new app containing animated shows, podcasts and games that it says are designed for parents and kids to "experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in-between."

The Chick-fil-A Play app, which is set to launch on Nov. 18, will be loaded with a "wide variety of content and original entertainment for all ages to enjoy," according to the fast-food chain.

"What we’ve seen over the years is that content and games are often adjacent to mealtimes – a natural time for families to watch and enjoy shows and games together – but family ‘mealtimes’ look more different now than ever, with less time to connect and make memories as a family," Dustin Britt, Chick-fil-A executive director of brand strategy, told Adweek.

"We hope the app provides them with more ways to make the most of the time they do have together, regardless of when or where they happen to be," he added.

Chick-fil-A is describing the app as the "ultimate digital playground," featuring animated shows with the Chick-fil-A Cows, "Original Scripted Podcasts," "Video-Based Recipes and Kid-Friendly Crafts" and "E-books and Interactive Stories," among other content.

"Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals," Britt also said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A, which did not immediately respond to a request for further comment Monday from FOX Business, says the app will be available on all major app stores.