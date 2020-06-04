Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy promises to use 'power and influence' to fight injustice after George Floyd death

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy on Wednesday promised to use his "power and influence" to fight racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

"I recognize that someone like me cannot fully appreciate and understand the gross injustices that are all around us," Cathy wrote on LinkedIn. "I also recognize that talking about the systemic inequality, bias, and injustices in our country will draw criticism. But neither of these reasons makes it ok for me to remain silent about the issues that now so publicly confront our nation. The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and many others is horrifying and merits our outrage."

Cathy's response comes after protests outside a handful of Chick-fil-A locations.

He called on business leaders to "use our influence in our own businesses to be responsible capitalists who meet the needs of society."

Cathy cited the chain's work in Atlanta, where the company is headquartered.

"A few years ago, I became bothered that the most distressed zip code in Georgia, right next door to the prosperity of downtown Atlanta, was being left behind. So, I committed to use my own power and influence with policymakers and friends to turn their attention to the inequities happening in our local community," Cathy wrote in a Wednesday statement.

He added that together, he and policymakers "bolstered our financial investments in the redevelopment of the Westside of Atlanta, the historic home of Dr. King. The work is ongoing."

Social media users have called on their peers to "cancel" an extensive list of companies for political mishaps or rumors. Those companies include Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Wendy's, McDonald's, Olive Garden, In n Out, IHOP, KFC, Waffle House, Carl's Jr. and more.

The call to cancel Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Wendy's, for example, came after it was reported that James Bodenstedt, CEO of Muy! Companies, which operates the three fast-food chains, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to President Trump's 2020 campaign since January 2019.

Wendy's has since made clear that the company itself does not donate to presidential campaigns. Olive Garden also responded to similar rumors saying the Italian restaurant does not donate to campaigns.

The responses come as a growing number of small businesses and large corporations ranging from Twitter, Netflix, AT&T, Apple and even major sports teams speak out about political and social issues like #BlackLivesMatter.

