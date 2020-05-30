JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon reacts to Floyd protests: 'We are committed to fighting racism'

As demonstrators across the country continued to protest the killing of George Floyd, executives at JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. lender, called his death a tragedy.

“We are watching, listening and want every single one of you to know we are committed to fighting against racism and discrimination wherever and however it exists,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Brian Lamb, the company’s global head of diversity and inclusion, said in a memo to employees on Friday. “This week’s terrible events in Minneapolis, together with too many others occurring around our country, are tragic and heartbreaking."

Events like the death of Floyd, a black man being detained by a white police officer, "coupled with the COVID crisis, highlights the inequities black and other diverse communities have and continue to face every day and it strengthens our resolve to do more as individuals, as a firm, and in our communities,” the memo continued.

To discourage division, “each of us must be inclusive in our work and in the neighborhoods where we operate,” they wrote. “We are here for all of you.”

Earlier this month, Dimon called for more inclusivity in the economy in a letter to shareholders.

"This crisis must serve as a wake-up call and a call to action for business and government to think, act and invest for the common good and confront the structural obstacles that have inhibited inclusive economic growth for years," he wrote about the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamb was named the global head of diversity and inclusion at JPMorgan Chase back in April, according to a press release from the time.

In that role, he is “responsible for executing a strategy that builds on the firm’s existing work and further incorporates a diversity lens into how the firm develops products and services, serves clients, helps communities and supports employees,” the release said.

