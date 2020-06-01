Chick-fil-A to halt drink refills, keep some tables closed in coronavirus reopening plan

Fast-food dining rooms across the country are being retrofitted with health and safety in mind as they prepare to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chick-fil-A put out an updated version of its “Safe Service” guidelines for employees and guests on Friday, announcing new safety measures such as plexiglass partitions at registers, contact-less checkouts and suspending drink refills and playground areas for kids when dining rooms reopen for dine-in and carry-out service.

Dine-in customers will have to follow social-distancing guidelines at tables, with some being blocked off to allow for the proper spacing, Chick-fil-A’s guidelines say.

Staff members are also being mandated to disinfect high-touch areas of the restaurant, including bathrooms, food prep stations and registers every half hour. Employees will also be required to undergo temperature checks before starting their shift, and must wear face masks and gloves, the chain said.

A number of fast-food chains are hiring for jobs specifically tailored to safeguarding against the coronavirus. Taco Bell, which is planning to hire at least 30,000 workers this summer, created new positions such as delivery managers, curbside pickup personnel and workers to help execute mobile app orders and its drive-thru, in addition to sanitation workers.

And pizza chain Dominos said in March it had more than 10,000 openings for delivery drivers, pizza makers and customer service representatives to accommodate more takeout orders.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain in April launched meal kits with stay-at-home guidelines in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

