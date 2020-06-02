Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Wendy's franchisee gives $200K more to Trump reelection campaign

The phrase #WendysIsOverParty was trending Tuesday on Twitter after social media users confused the Trump-donating CEO of a company that operates fast-food restaurants with the CEO of Wendy's.

James Bodenstedt, CEO of Muy! Companies, has donated $440,000 to President Trump's reelection campaign and the RNC since January 2019, including $200,000 to the Trump Victory fund in March, according to FEC filings.

Muy! operates Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Wendy's franchises in the U.S. and employs more than 25,000 people, according to its website.

Social media users shared their misplaced distaste for Wendy's online.

Bodenstedt took part in a restaurant industry roundtable with Trump on May 18.

FOX Business' inquiries to Muy! and Wendy's were not returned at the time of publication.

