Chick-fil-A breakfast: What time does it end?

Have a morning hankering for Chick-fil-A but don’t know when they end their breakfast service?

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. The national fast food chain’s breakfast hours are a top search on Google.

On Tuesday, June 28, various breakout search terms related to Chick-fil-A breakfast hours were recorded by Google Trends – an analytics platform that tracks search data for Google – the world’s largest search engine.

The terms that were most searched include: "What time does Chick-fil-A stop selling breakfast," "When does Chick-fil-A stop selling breakfast" and "How late does Chick-fil-A serve breakfast."

In total, online queries for Chick-fil-A breakfast hours rose by more than 3,300%.

What time does Chick-fil-A stop selling breakfast?

Chick-fil-A breakfast hours can vary by location, so it’s important that you check your local restaurant before you make a trip or try to place an online order.

Most Chick-fil-A restaurants open their doors at 6 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, according to the company’s Inside Chick-fil-A blog.

The restaurant acknowledges that "some exceptions" exist and recommends customers consult the brand’s restaurant locator at: chick-fil-a.com/locations.

Breakfast service at Chick-fil-A ends at 10:30 a.m., according to the company's Inside Chick-fil-A category page on the website. If you happen to miss breakfast, the restaurant has lunch, dinner and coffee menu that can be explored later in the day.

What’s on Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu?

Chick-fil-A has 17 menu items available for breakfast. If you’re not already familiar with the restaurant’s morning menu, here are your options.

- Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

- Spicy Chicken Biscuit

- Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

- Egg White Grill

- Hash Brown Scramble Burrito

- Hash Brown Scramble Bowl

- Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

- Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Muffin

- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin

- Buttered Biscuit

- English Muffin

- Hash Browns

- Greek Yogurt Parfait

- Fruit Cup

Does Chick-fil-A have breakfast competitors?

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only restaurant chain to incorporate chicken into its morning menu. The brand faces breakfast competition from various fast food chains, including McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, White Castle, Hardee’s, Bojangles and Taco Bell, among others.