Cheetos releases official Mac n' Cheese as Kraft goes after breakfast market

Mac and cheese is having a moment.

Earlier this week, Kraft launched a contest for fans to win limited-edition boxes of the classic dish rebranded for breakfast, after it was revealed that parents have been serving mac and cheese to their children for breakfast during the pandemic.

Now parents can have more interesting flavors to choose from for their kids' first meal of the day.

On Wednesday, Cheetos -- owned by PepsiCo -- announced it was releasing its own flavors of mac and cheese.

Fans and restaurants have already been adding Cheetos to their own cheesy pasta dishes -- as well as other dishes -- but this is the first time Cheetos is releasing its own mac and cheese flavors.

Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese will come in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño, according to the announcement.

The Cheetos-flavored mac and cheese will be available in single boxes and cups starting Saturday at Walmart stores, but the product is expected to be at other retailers by 2021.

According to the announcement, the suggested retail price is 98 cents per box.

On Wednesday, 12-packs of Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese were available for delivery on Walmart.com for $11.76.

Unlike some other types of boxed mac and cheese, the Cheetos version will use “corkscrew pasta noodles” to resemble “Chester’s cheetah tail,” the announcement said.

"We've seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using [it] as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home," Rachel Ferdinando, Frito-Lay’s North American senior vice president and chief marketing officer said in a statement.

"Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite,” Ferdinando added. “We're putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise."

According to the announcement, Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese was a combined effort between Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America -- two branches of PepsiCo.

