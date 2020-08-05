New York makes liquor-infused ice cream legal

What’s better on a hot summer day than ice cream and a cold cocktail?

Continue Reading Below

Once upon a time, those two heat-beating activities would have to have been enjoyed independently. But not anymore! (At least if you’re in New York.)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has expanded on a bill – which already made it legal to make beer, wine and hard-cider-infused ice cream in the Empire State – to now allow the sale of ice cream made with hard liquor.

Meaning, you don’t have to travel to some fancy ice cream shop to get your boozy dessert fix.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This legislation will further grow a burgeoning industry and boost small businesses while helping to put them on a path of sustained growth that empowers both producers and consumers,” Cuomo said in a statement about the new legislation.

However, the liquored-up ice creams are not a free-for-all. According to the new bill, the adult treat can only be purchased by those 21-and-over and can have no more than 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Several ice cream parlors in the state are excited to add the hard flavors to their repertoire, Food and Wine reported.

CRACKER BARREL DEBUTS SIMPLIFIED DINNER MENU

However, they won’t be the first in New York. Tipsy Scoop in New York City, as well as in Nevada, South Carolina and Texas, has been selling alcohol-infused ice cream since 2014, after it was approved by state and federal officials.

If alcohol-infused ice cream doesn’t seem like your scoop – but you still don’t want vanilla – Heinz and French’s has you covered with ketchup and mustard-flavored ice creams, respectively.