New York makes liquor-infused ice cream legal

Now you can eat your feelings and your alcohol

How can restaurants survive the cold weather months?

Fat Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn outlines how restaurants may be able to stay afloat once the temperatures drop.

What’s better on a hot summer day than ice cream and a cold cocktail?

Once upon a time, those two heat-beating activities would have to have been enjoyed independently. But not anymore! (At least if you’re in New York.)

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has expanded on a bill – which already made it legal to make beer, wine and hard-cider-infused ice cream in the Empire State – to now allow the sale of ice cream made with hard liquor.

New Yorkers all over the state can now get their boozy ice cream fix. (iStock)

Meaning, you don’t have to travel to some fancy ice cream shop to get your boozy dessert fix.

"This legislation will further grow a burgeoning industry and boost small businesses while helping to put them on a path of sustained growth that empowers both producers and consumers,” Cuomo said in a statement about the new legislation.

However, the liquored-up ice creams are not a free-for-all. According to the new bill, the adult treat can only be purchased by those 21-and-over and can have no more than 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Several ice cream parlors in the state are excited to add the hard flavors to their repertoire, Food and Wine reported.

Tipsy Scoop founder Melissa Tavss on the company's alcohol-infused ice cream.Video

However, they won’t be the first in New York. Tipsy Scoop in New York City, as well as in Nevada, South Carolina and Texas, has been selling alcohol-infused ice cream since 2014, after it was approved by state and federal officials.

If alcohol-infused ice cream doesn’t seem like your scoop – but you still don’t want vanilla – Heinz and French’s has you covered with ketchup and mustard-flavored ice creams, respectively.