Mac & cheese for breakfast: Kraft rebrands boxes for limited-time giveaway

Kraft Heinz is setting its sights on the breakfast category with a new social media contest.

Continue Reading Below

Through Aug. 7, Kraft, seen as a purveyor in quick dinners, is giving Twitter users who use #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes the chance to win the Kraft Mac & Cheese limited-edition “Breakfast Box."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KHC KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 35.08 +0.29 +0.83%

The giveaway indicates a move by the company to capitalize on the recent popularity of its products as a breakfast meal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 60% of parents are serving their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during COVID-19 related lockdowns than previous months, Kraft said.

"We’ve learned Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t just for dinner,” says Kraft Heinz brand manager Kelsey Cooperstein.

Each box encompasses a placemat for kids to color on, a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions, like crumbled sausage, bacon or scrambled eggs, and a mug for serving. During the limited release, Kraft is also replacing “dinner” with “breakfast” on its blue box of macaroni & cheese.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Consumers who use the hashtags will get an automatic reply with a direct link to see if they were a winner. However, consumers can also enter the contest online.

Kraft says it will donate 10 boxes to leading global hunger relief organization Feed the Children for every #KMCforBreakfast on Twitter up to 1 million boxes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS