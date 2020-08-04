Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Mac & cheese for breakfast: Kraft rebrands boxes for limited-time giveaway

During limited release, Kraft is replacing 'dinner' with 'breakfast' on its blue box of mac & cheese

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Kraft Heinz is setting its sights on the breakfast category with a new social media contest.

Continue Reading Below

Through Aug. 7, Kraft, seen as a purveyor in quick dinners, is giving Twitter users who use #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes the chance to win the Kraft Mac & Cheese limited-edition “Breakfast Box."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
KHCKRAFT HEINZ COMPANY35.08+0.29+0.83%

The giveaway indicates a move by the company to capitalize on the recent popularity of its products as a breakfast meal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 60% of parents are serving their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during COVID-19 related lockdowns than previous months, Kraft said.

"We’ve learned Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t just for dinner,” says Kraft Heinz brand manager Kelsey Cooperstein.

Each box encompasses a placemat for kids to color on, a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions, like crumbled sausage, bacon or scrambled eggs, and a mug for serving. During the limited release, Kraft is also replacing “dinner” with “breakfast” on its blue box of macaroni & cheese.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Consumers who use the hashtags will get an automatic reply with a direct link to see if they were a winner. However, consumers can also enter the contest online.

Kraft says it will donate 10 boxes to leading global hunger relief organization Feed the Children for every #KMCforBreakfast on Twitter up to 1 million boxes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS