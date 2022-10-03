Cheese sold at Whole Foods, Albertsons, Safeway and others recalled over listeria concerns

A Michigan-based cheese manufacturer is recalling its brie and camembert cheeses over possible listeria contamination.

Old Europe Cheese Inc. issued the voluntary recall for all of its brie and camembert products, which were distributed to supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide, after a sample from one of the company's facilities tested positive for listeria, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products were distributed between August and September and were likely sold at over a dozen stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts and Whole Foods, according to the notice.

Some retailers may have repackaged the product, which means it may not have the original label or product information, the notice continued.

While none of the products showed any contamination during testing, the strain from that positive case at the facility was linked to six cases of listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022, officials said.

The previous six cases were not linked to Old Europe Cheese's products, however, the company says it's working "to avoid any risk to their customers."

Old Europe Cheese "has decided to voluntarily initiate the product recall based on these results and with a focus on their consumers’ health," the notice read.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeriosis is defined as a serious infection.

People with weakened immune systems and elderly individuals as well as pregnant women and their newborns are most at risk for a serious infection, the CDC said.

Meanwhile, healthy consumers can suffer from symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the recall notice continued.

Old Europe Cheese said that the "source of the potential contamination" has been identified and that it's working to eliminate it.

The company also halted production of these products and said it won't restart production until it has "full confidence in the effectivity of the applied measures," according to the notice.