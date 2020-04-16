'Cheers' star John Ratzenberger offers coronavirus-hit businesses relief through free marketing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Actor John Ratzenberger, best known for playing Cliff Clavin on the hit TV series “Cheers,” is helping businesses struck by coronavirus get back on their feet by offering marketing and advertising solutions.

“Once we're out of this pit that we're all in, once we start crawling out, there's a lot of companies that are going to need help advertising and they can't afford it,” Ratzenberger told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “So we're going to select five companies amongst ourselves who apply for the help… and help them pro-bono because they're going to need it.”

Through co-founded company American Made Advertising, Ratzenberger said he can help businesses generate messaging, target customers and simulate geofencing.

“Maybe give discounts to first responders, things like that,” he said.

According to American Made Advertising, Ratzenberger founded the company as a solution to connecting American business with the right consumers. He discovered this to be a common concern among business owners while filming the documentary TV series "Made in America."

