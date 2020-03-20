Suzanne Somers hosting socially distant, virtual happy hours

Actress Suzanne Somers, best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on the '70s sitcom “Three’s Company,” is putting coronavirus woes on the rocks.

Somers is inviting all social distancers to join her online for virtual cocktail parties, filled with light-hearted conversation, family and lots of tequila.

On Thursday night, Somers hosted one of her happy hours via Facebook Live which party-goers from around the world attended.

“It was a tremendous success,” she told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. “You have to look at what's happening today, how to utilize social media and not all the bad comments. This was so uplifting. There was no divide. Everybody was happy…. I drank a little tequila.”

Somers said connecting with people around the world let down the international divide and felt similarly to post-9/11 togetherness.

“Bringing all these people in from all over the country and all over the world, there was just a great feeling,” she said. “I don't know, was it the tequila? Or was it just, for once, to just let the divide drop.”

The party was so successful that Somers plans to host another on March 27 at 5 p.m. PST.

