Cheerios maker says cost of living, housing expenses changing way consumers spend

Cheerios maker General Mills cut its annual sales and profit forecasts, citing weak consumer sentiment and a shift toward healthier and lower-cost food options that are pressuring demand for packaged products.

"Weak consumer sentiment, heightened uncertainty, and significant volatility have weighed on category growth and impacted consumer purchase patterns, resulting in a slower pace and higher cost of volume recovery than initially expected," the company said in a statement ahead of its presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference on Tuesday morning.

The shifting consumer landscape, driven in part by the growing preference for healthier options and increased adoption of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, is adding further pressure to packaged food demand.

WENDY'S TO CLOSE HUNDREDS OF RESTAURANTS AS COMPANY LOOKS TO FOCUS ON VALUE TO BOOST SALES

General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening said during the company's presentation at CAGNY that the growing competition for protein options is also a factor. General Mills has its own line of protein cereals.

"We expect GLP-1 and other anti-obesity medications to have a lasting influence in the food and nutrition landscape, nudging some consumers toward smaller portions and more nutrient-dense protein and fiber-forward foods," Harmening said.

The chief executive also said the company recognizes that its lower- and middle-income consumers have increasingly focused on value as economic pressures continue to weigh on their budgets.

"Cost of living and housing pressures are reshaping spending patterns and value is a core expectation that is here to stay," Harmening said.

Earlier this month, PepsiCo cut prices on core brands such as Lay's and Doritos by up to 15% following a consumer backlash against earlier price hikes.

Peer Conagra, maker of Slim Jim meat snacks, has maintained its annual sales and profit targets despite reporting a muted second quarter.

General Mills, which left its annual outlook unchanged in December, has been grappling with muted demand as Americans curb discretionary spending and shift to cheaper pantry staples.

General Mills now expects annual sales to decline 1.5% to 2%, compared with its prior range of down 1% to up 1%.

'NOBULL MENTALITY' TAKES NEXT STEP WITH NUTRITION LINE AS OWNER MIKE REPOLE VOWS TO HELP PEOPLE WIN AT LIFE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GIS GENERAL MILLS INC. 44.97 -3.37 -6.96%

The company also forecast annual adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share will fall 16% to 20% in constant currency, versus its previous outlook for a 10% to 15% decline.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Reuters contributed to this report.